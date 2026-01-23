Details Emerge About Why Browns Have Interest In Todd Monken

After an extensive preliminary stage, the Cleveland Browns look to have narrowed the field for their next head coach. The potential finalists range from familiar veteran assistants to some up-and-coming fresh faces.

Among them, Todd Monken may be the biggest surprise. Though he was the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, at 59 years old, he was not thought to ideally fit the profile of what the Browns were looking for. In addition, it didn’t seem like he would still be on the market at this point in the hiring cycle, as it was believed he was going with John Harbaugh on his New York Giants staff.

However, Monken is still in the running in Cleveland, and details have emerged about why the Browns “admire” him.

“Monken, the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens, brings 11 years NFL coaching experience, and 37 in coaching overall. The Browns admire the impact he’s had on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense, taking the unit to an elite level during his three-year stint. Jackson also earned his second AP NFL MVP award under Monken’s guidance in 2023, producing the NFL’s fourth-best passer rating (102.7), and throwing for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. If Monken gets the job, it’s possible he’ll keep [Jim] Schwartz as defensive coordinator, and then just have to build out his offensive staff,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Schwartz is also among the finalists reportedly in line to replace former head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, it might take some convincing to get the fellow 59-year-old to stay if he doesn’t get the top job.

There are also two significantly younger candidates, 30-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and 35-year-old Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Udinski reportedly is having his second interview with the Browns, while they must wait to do so with Scheelhaase until after the Rams play in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

The Browns have seen other candidates take jobs elsewhere before coming to a decision. Mike McDaniel is joining the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator, and Jesse Minter is becoming the head coach of the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland has taken some criticism for letting their process drag on for this long, especially with so many other teams looking for a head coach at the same time. However, it could be argued that it is wise to take as much time as necessary with a hire of this much importance.

So, even if the Browns have to “settle” for Monken, it seems like they might be pleased with that outcome.

