Insider Reveals Why Browns Have Strong Interest In Nate Scheelhaase

Ever since the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, fans and analysts alike have been trying to figure out who their next head coach will be. They’ve interviewed several candidates to this point, even holding multiple interviews with some of them, hoping to make the best possible decision for this team.

One of the coaches they interviewed was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase. Scheelhasse is on his way to the NFC Championship, so he’s unable to meet with the Browns at the moment, but he could be someone worth waiting for, which writer Mary Kay Cabot noted in a recent article. She mentioned why the Browns have such a strong interest in Scheelhaase.

“The Browns like that Scheelhaase, who’s gotten an NFL MVP season out of Matthew Stafford, has extensive experience playing quarterback, having started four seasons at Illinois from 2010-13. In that span, he threw for 8,568 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 2,066 yards and 19 more scores, becoming one of just two players in Big Ten history to total over 8,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his collegiate career,” Cabot said.

As Cabot mentioned, Scheelhaase not only has plenty of experience coaching at the NFL level, but he also had great success as a quarterback during his time at Illinois. A coach of Scheelhaase’s ilk could be an intriguing option for the Browns, especially with their quarterback situation in limbo.

Hiring a head coach who has personally played the quarterback position could be a bonus for the Browns moving forward, so Scheelhaase could naturally be high on their list of potential options. Having Matthew Stafford as his QB has been a nice boost to his resume, of course, but it should also be noted that few people, if any, thought Stafford would be an MVP candidate coming into the 2025 season.

Whether it’s Scheelhaase’s doing, Stafford’s, or a combination of the two, it’s evident that this pairing has worked well all season. Finding success with the Browns, especially on the offensive side of the ball, is going to be a challenge for whoever steps into this head coaching role, but it could be appealing for that very reason. If the next head coach can turn this organization around, it’ll speak wonders about their abilities and hopefully give them a leg up on future opportunities.

