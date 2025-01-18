Details Emerge About Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Alex Van Pelt at this point last season.

Then, upon hiring Ken Dorsey, there were rumors and talks about whether Kevin Stefanski would finally give up play-calling duties.

The head coach remained mostly silent until finally – and unsurprisingly – revealing that he would not.

Then, midway through a tough season, he shockingly decided to hand those duties over to Ken Dorsey.

At the time, some argued that he was using Dorsey as a scapegoat to avoid being held accountable for the team’s shortcomings.

However, it seems like it had nothing to do with that.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Stefanski knew that he would have to deal with a lot to keep the team together and compete hard for the remainder of the season, so he decided to focus on that.

“It felt like Stefanski zigged when he should’ve zagged. But the method to Stefanski’s madness in handing it over was that by then, he knew he’d have to hold the team together through the storm of the worst season since 2017, when they went 0-16,” Cabot said.

Of course, the results under Dorsey weren’t much better.

There was a point in the season when it seemed like Jameis Winston could’ve legitimately been a starter, or at least a bridge quarterback, for this organization.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last long.

Winston’s woes of old surfaced again when it mattered the most, and now it seems like he might not even be on the team next season.

Dorsey was also shown the door; it will now be Tommy Rees’ turn to solve the offensive woes.

This time, however, Stefanski might not want to give up control of offensive playcalling at any point in the season, as his job could be at stake.

