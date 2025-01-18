Analyst Calls For Browns To Be Aggressive In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to do something special in the offseason.

They will have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they could finally get the difference-maker that could turn their franchise around once and for all.

That’s why NFL analyst Nick Pedone believes they cannot be conservative this time around.

Talking on The BIG Factor, Pedone argued that the Browns needed to swing for the fences and go after the highest-upside quarterback prospect that they can find.

“You have to take swings. You can’t lay down a bunt and hope you’re fast enough to get to first base. Since 1999, you haven’t been fast enough,” he said.

On paper, that might be Shedeur Sanders.

Then again, there have been some worrisome reports about whether Deion or even Shedeur would want to play for the Browns.

Given their hot-shot status, perhaps they would interfere with this selection if the Browns were to express an interest in getting him.

The Browns aren’t as bad as this season’s record showed.

They’re not a three-win team.

They’re closer to Super Bowl contention than most people realize, but finding their quarterback of the future could make or break those aspirations.

Pedone believes the Browns shouldn’t wait until the second round to get their quarterback and hope he turns out to be good.

This time, he thinks they need to be as aggressive as possible to finally find the missing piece they’ve been craving for so long.

