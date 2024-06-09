Devin Bush Gives Clear Answer About His Football Future

Entering his sixth year in the league, new Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush has dealt with numerous setbacks throughout his short time in the NFL.

In 2020, an ACL injury shortened his season to five games, and his return in 2021 saw a dip in production from his massively successful rookie season.

Despite those setbacks, Bush believes he has room to grow into the budding superstar he was once considered before the injury.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared on Twitter a video clip of Bush speaking after a recent OTA session, and the 25-year-old made clear what he believes his football future holds.

“I’ve still got a lot of football left in me,” Bush said in the clip.

#Browns Devin Bush says he has a lot of football still left after coming off a major injury his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/BlkmAQIaW3 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 5, 2024

Overcoming the injury helped Bush to learn about himself and grow as a person, the athlete said.

Bush said the injury shifted his mindset and perspective, and he said he continues to work toward becoming a better athlete and person.

Last season, Bush found his path forward in Seattle playing for the Seahawks.

In 13 games, Bush recorded 37 tackles in a backup role for the NFC West franchise.

Bush played all 17 games in 2022 for Pittsburgh, recording 81 tackles and two pass deflections.

The Steelers drafted Bush in 2019 with the No. 10 overall pick, and the linebacker recorded 109 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, and a sack in his rookie season.

Bush is expected to help fill the voids created by Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki’s departures as both linebackers signed with new NFL franchises this offseason.

