Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski signed contract extensions to continue leading the Cleveland organization beyond the 2024 season.

While the length or amount of the extensions was not announced, inking deals with the leaders that have made two playoff appearances in four years gives the organization continuity moving forward.

Analyst Matt Fontana noted another item extending Berry and Stefanski brought in his podcast this week.

The “Matt Fontana Show” Twitter account shared the titular host’s thoughts on the extension, noting that signing the duo brought stability to the Browns for the first time since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

“I finally have something that I have craved for 25 years: stability,” Fontana said.

The podcaster praised the duo’s professionalism he sees within the Browns organization.

Fontana also noted that the extensions show that Berry has done a good job as a GM in his four seasons with the organization while Stefanski – a two-time Coach of the Year winner in his first four years – knows how to coach athletes to get the most out of them.

The analyst noted that these extensions would not have occurred without Cleveland’s success over the past four seasons.

Fontana also praised the work that Berry and Stefanski have done without a first-round draft pick over the past three seasons as the team used those resources to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

The dual extensions also show that Berry and Stefanski do not have competing egos and are willing to work together to bring a winning culture to Cleveland, Fontana said.

