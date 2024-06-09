Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski signed contract extensions to continue leading the Cleveland organization beyond the 2024 season.

While the length or amount of the extensions was not announced, inking deals with the leaders that have made two playoff appearances in four years gives the organization continuity moving forward.

Analyst Matt Fontana noted another item extending Berry and Stefanski brought in his podcast this week.

The “Matt Fontana Show” Twitter account shared the titular host’s thoughts on the extension, noting that signing the duo brought stability to the Browns for the first time since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

“I finally have something that I have craved for 25 years: stability,” Fontana said.

The podcaster praised the duo’s professionalism he sees within the Browns organization.

Fontana also noted that the extensions show that Berry has done a good job as a GM in his four seasons with the organization while Stefanski – a two-time Coach of the Year winner in his first four years – knows how to coach athletes to get the most out of them.

The analyst noted that these extensions would not have occurred without Cleveland’s success over the past four seasons.

Fontana also praised the work that Berry and Stefanski have done without a first-round draft pick over the past three seasons as the team used those resources to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

The dual extensions also show that Berry and Stefanski do not have competing egos and are willing to work together to bring a winning culture to Cleveland, Fontana said.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Gives His Thoughts On David Njoku
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Legend Gives His Thoughts On David Njoku

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

PFF Ranks 2 Browns OL Among NFL Top 10

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Preseason Game Times Revealed

1 day ago

footballs

Analyst Suggests Browns Looking To Add OL To Roster

1 day ago

18 September 2016: Cleveland Browns fans during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.

Browns Add OL After Waiving Jayden Peevy

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Former Browns QB Signs With New NFL Team

2 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Final Browns Draft Pick Signs Contract

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement About 1 Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Watch 1 OL Return For First OTA Practice

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed For Mandatory Minicamp

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Missing 3 RBs From OTA Practices

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Analyst Believes 1 WR Could Have Breakthrough In Browns New Offense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Gives Honest Answer To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Role In His Injury

3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Charity Softball Event Confirms Interesting NFL Star

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacques Cesaire Has Honest Admission About Working With Jim Schwartz

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message About His Return

4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Fill 90-Man Roster With Veteran Safety

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Announce Extensions For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

4 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

2 weeks ago

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Top 3 TE Free Agents Browns Should Target

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Browns' Roster

5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Waive Kicker Before Mandatory Minicamp

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Offers Strong Take On 1 Browns Player's Salary

5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 27: Tight end Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens miss a pass against middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson #52 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 27, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Announce D'Qwell Jackson's New Role

5 days ago

Browns Nation