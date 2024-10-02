Devin Bush Receives Impressive Grade From PFF In Week 4

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has hit some early turbulence, with a 1-3 record placing them at the bottom of the AFC North.

Their struggles are evident on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th in points per game (16.5) and 20th in points allowed (21.8).

However, amidst these challenges, a ray of hope emerges for Browns fans.

PFF’s recent analysis highlights newly signed linebacker Devin Bush as a standout performer.

After Week 4, Bush ranked 5th (run defense) among linebackers with an impressive 85.1 grade.

Devin Bush among LBs in Week 4: 🟠 85.1 run defense grade (5th) pic.twitter.com/enV06NutGE — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 2, 2024

Despite the Browns’ loss to the Raiders, Bush’s impact was undeniable, earning a solid 77.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His pass coverage skills, while showing room for improvement with a 57.4 grade, didn’t overshadow his overall contribution to the defense.

The Browns’ defensive unit delivered a mixed performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, reflecting the team’s current state.

The game was marked by both promising moments and disappointing setbacks.

Myles Garrett maintained his consistent form with a respectable 71.8 PFF grade, while Isaiah McGuire emerged as a breakout star, boasting an exceptional 94.3 grade.

Cleveland’s secondary demonstrated resilience, effectively containing Gardner Minshew’s passing attack for much of the game.

However, some critical lapses in the second half potentially cost the Browns a victory.

These moments of vulnerability highlight the areas where the team needs to focus their improvement efforts moving forward.

As the Browns navigate through this challenging start to the season, the performances of players like Bush, Garrett, and McGuire provide a foundation to build upon.

