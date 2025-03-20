Devin Bush Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not made splashes with their free agent signings, focusing their efforts on adding talented veterans at affordable prices.

One of those veterans was a player Cleveland knows very well because linebacker Devin Bush played for the Browns in 2024.

Bush renewed his commitment to the team, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million for the 2025 campaign.

The linebacker could become an every-down starter this season, depending on Pro Bowl teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s availability this year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Owusu-Koramoah’s injury, knowing what to expect this season was one of the biggest reasons he returned to Cleveland in 2025.

“It was being familiar, just building a relationship from last year. I know who I’m playing with. I know who’s going to coach me. I’m ready to rock,” Bush said.

Bush made an impact during his first year with the Browns, securing 76 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack in 16 appearances.

The linebacker started 10 games last year, primarily after Owusu-Koramoah’s injury in Week 8.

He and teammate Jordan Hicks will be the expected starters heading into this season should Owusu-Koramoah not play, making his one-year deal a potentially undervalued signing.

Bush entered the league as a first-round draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

As a Steeler, Bush started 48 of the 52 contests he played, recording 286 tackles, defending 13 pass attempts, recovering five fumbles, and notching four sacks.

Pittsburgh did not offer him the team’s fifth-year option to retain his services, making Bush a free agent entering the 2023 offseason.

He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks, playing one year for the NFC West franchise.

NEXT:

Insider Makes A Surprising Claim About Andrew Berry's Future