Dianna Russini Gives Big Update About Myles Garrett’s Future

Rumors are flying fast around the NFL landscape as the league’s midseason trade deadline approaches.

The Cleveland Browns have been at the center of recent trade rumors, largely due to their 2-6 start to the season.

Cleveland has already been active in the trade market, moving several players in an effort to boost future draft capital and strengthen the roster.

Now, speculation is swirling that other teams may be preparing significant offers for star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Dianna Russini recently addressed the swirling rumors about Myles Garrett’s future with the Browns, putting speculation to rest with a major update on social media.

“Myles Garrett is not getting traded, I’m told. Teams have checked in, but as one high-ranking source texted: ‘He’s a Brown and will remain a Brown,'” Russini said.

Myles Garrett is 𝘯𝘰𝘵 getting traded, I’m told. Teams have checked in, but as one high-ranking source texted: “He’s a Brown and will remain a Brown.” More deadline intel: https://t.co/udXsXx4RTR pic.twitter.com/UYWFEGDOQA — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 1, 2025

Garrett’s frustrations with how this season is going are fueling the rumors.

Despite having a five-sack performance against the New England Patriots, Garrett slammed his helmet to the ground during the 32-13 loss last week.

Those frustrations were also apparent during the offseason when the defender requested a trade to a Super Bowl contender.

Eventually, Garrett decided to re-sign with the Browns, becoming one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.

It’s warranted after he set several NFL records with his elite ability to get to the quarterback.

The six-time Pro Bowler set another record during that loss to the Patriots, notching the most sacks by a player under 30 years old.

Garrett – who turns 30 in December – has several more games to add to this incredible record.

Previously, that milestone was held by NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White.

