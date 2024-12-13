Nick Chubb Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Kareem Hunt On Sunday

The 3-10 Cleveland Browns have a daunting matchup with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and will look to pull a third massive upset in the Jameis Winston era.

One fun subplot in Sunday’s matchup is the Browns facing off against former running back Kareem Hunt, who has spent much of this season filling in for the injured Isiah Pacheco as Kansas City’s starting running back.

Nick Chubb revealed his thoughts on facing off against Hunt on Sunday.

“Oh, excited for him, for sure,” Chubb said Wednesday. “Obviously he got drafted there, it means a lot to him. He was on pace to having crazy numbers when he first got there, his first year and second year, and obviously he ended up here for whatever reason, but I had a chance to get to meet him, play with him, which I’m blessed, he’s more than a teammate, he’s a brother to me.”

Hunt spent five years with the Browns as Chubb’s running mate and scored 32 touchdowns in Cleveland.

He joined the Browns after the Chiefs cut him following his off-field issues during his sophomore season, and he never replicated the kind of success he had over the first year and a half of his career when he looked like a burgeoning superstar in the Chiefs backfield.

Chubb doesn’t speak much, so it was nice to see him share so many positive words about his former teammate, and hopefully, the two can share a moment on Sunday.

