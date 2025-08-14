Joe Flacco Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition includes veteran Joe Flacco alongside Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Many view the 40-year-old Flacco as a mentor figure whose primary role involves guiding younger quarterbacks rather than seriously competing for the starting position.

That perception clearly doesn’t sit well with the veteran signal caller.

When reporters recently asked Flacco about Dillon Gabriel’s hamstring injury and recovery process, his response revealed the competitive fire that still burns within him.

“Honestly, though, guys, we’re in that room together, we’re all doing things together. But, when it comes out in this field, like, I’m not super worried about what Dillon’s doing to get back from his hamstring. I’m focused on us getting better,” Flacco said.

#Browns QB Joe Flacco was asked about Dillon Gabriel's progress since returning from his hamstring injury, and Flacco said he's not focused on what Gabriel is doing to get back from the injury. pic.twitter.com/o4qdaFGOXV — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 13, 2025

The veteran quarterback made it clear he remains focused on his own preparation rather than monitoring his competitors.

Flacco emphasized that while he cares about Gabriel’s recovery and wants him to avoid further setbacks early in his career, his primary concern lies with his own performance.

Flacco believes Gabriel should simply be himself when he returns to action. The veteran thinks the rookie shouldn’t feel pressure to do extra just because he missed some practice time.

It’s the kind of measured advice that comes from years of experience in the league.

Gabriel was selected 94th overall in the 2025 draft after putting up impressive numbers across three college programs.

His stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon showcased his ability to adapt to different systems and produce consistently.

If Gabriel’s hamstring holds up during this week’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, he’ll get his opportunity to work with the first team.

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders had a strong showing with some starters last week, adding another layer to Cleveland’s quarterback battle.

The competition remains wide open as each quarterback tries to separate himself from the pack heading into the preseason.

NEXT:

Former Browns WR Is Drawing Interest From NFL Teams