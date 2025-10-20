Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About His First Career Win

Dillon Gabriel secured his first NFL victory in Cleveland’s 31-6 rout of the Miami Dolphins, but his postgame reaction was measured rather than celebratory.

The rookie quarterback completed 13 of 18 passes for 116 yards in wet, messy conditions that limited what the Browns asked him to do offensively.

While teammates celebrated the lopsided win, Gabriel’s calm and stoic demeanor stood out as unusual for someone experiencing their first professional victory.

“I try not to make it about myself. It’s just about the team and us finding a way to win, coming together,” Gabriel said. “That’s what is most important. Winning is fun. Your attention to detail has to be at a high level to continue to do this.”

When asked about his first win, Browns QB Dillon Gabriel turns conversation to team. pic.twitter.com/Wynz4t59lk — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 19, 2025

His focus remained on the collective effort rather than personal achievement.

He noted that watching teammates push for growth excites him more than individual statistics, though he made clear that enjoying victories remains important.

The Browns still have issues to address in their passing game, but Sunday demonstrated that their defense and rushing attack can carry them.

Cleveland forced four turnovers and relied on a steady ground game to grind out the win after a tough week following their Pittsburgh loss.

Gabriel emphasized staying locked in on fundamentals amid outside noise about the team’s direction.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Says That Browns Rookie Is 'Special'