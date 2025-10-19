Myles Garrett Says That Browns Rookie Is ‘Special’

The Cleveland Browns secured their second win of the 2025 season with a commanding 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Cleveland desperately needed a win, and the way it unfolded provided exactly the type of performance the team had been searching for.

The Browns controlled all three phases from start to finish, building a 17-6 halftime lead and never allowing Miami back into the contest.

The real spark came from rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, whose three-touchdown performance turned heads.

After watching the rookie’s performance, defensive star Myles Garrett believes the Browns have something special with Judkins.

“He runs hard. He’s dynamic. I mean, spinning off that tackle that most guys would’ve went down clean on, that just shows how special he is as a runner,” Garrett said of Judkins

Browns Myles Garrett on Quinshon Judkins, whom he called a “special runner.” pic.twitter.com/oUQCVaDgpV — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 19, 2025

Judkins powered through Miami’s defense on a rainy, windy afternoon, rushing for 84 yards on 25 carries and becoming the first Browns running back since Nick Chubb in 2022 to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

After throwing the ball 60 times against Pittsburgh the previous week, the Browns rediscovered balance on the ground and eased the load on their passing game.

The 36th overall pick in April’s draft has quickly become a focal point for an offense still searching for a consistent rhythm.

For a team with only two wins on the board, Judkins’ early impact provides Cleveland with something to build around moving forward.

His rise feels essential to what the Browns hope to become offensively.

Judkins isn’t the only rookie making an impact, as Cleveland’s young core continues to impress and has emerged as one of the team’s most promising storylines this season.

