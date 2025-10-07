Dillon Gabriel Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Honor

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t close out the Minnesota Vikings in London.

However, the rookie quarterback got the job done.

Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two passing touchdowns.

As such, it’s not much of a surprise to see that he’s one of the nominees for Rookie of the Week.

Gabriel only took two sacks, which, considering the opposition, was pretty good.

He didn’t turn the ball over, and while the Browns relied heavily on the running game, it was still encouraging to see a Browns quarterback play efficient and mistake-free football.

Now, it’ll be all about him getting settled in the offense.

The Browns didn’t attempt many deep passes in his first start, as he averaged roughly 5.5 yards per attempt.

He was at his best when he got rid of the football quickly, and he worked the middle of the field pretty well, finding a strong connection with veteran TE David Njoku.

The Browns will most likely continue to lean on the running game, especially with star RB Quinshon Judkins looking like a veteran among rookies.

Kevin Stefanski will likely open up the playbook more as the season progresses, especially if his team is trailing, as has been the case for most of the season.

Gabriel’s next challenge won’t be much easier, as he will visit the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and their tough defense.

Hopefully, Gabriel’s defense and his pass-catchers will give him the support and help he needs.

