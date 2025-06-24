Dillon Gabriel Hints At New Vehicle Purchase After Rookie Contract

There are many different types of personalities in the Cleveland Browns’ locker room.

That’s just the nature of any NFL team, and while you can usually expect certain types of personalities depending on a player’s position, there’s no rule about any of that.

That’s why, while fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has luxury vehicles, Dillon Gabriel wants to fly under the radar.

He was recently asked about the first car he’ll buy after signing his NFL contract, and it seems like it won’t be anything flashy:

“I have to keep that a surprise, but I guarantee you I won’t be in a Lamborghini,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel just signed his rookie contract, which is valued at $6.2 million over four years.

He also got a $1,166,063 signing bonus.

Notably, this decision isn’t much of a surprise if you’ve been keeping tabs on Gabriel during his days in college.

He often drew some laughs because he chose to purchase a minivan when he played at Oregon, even though he had the highest NIL value ($1.9 million) on the entire team.

Gabriel raved about the minivan’s efficiency and the fact that he could fit all of his offensive linemen in there.

Curiously enough, this might also be a reflection of the Browns’ rookie quarterback situation.

Gabriel isn’t flashy or strives for attention, but he’s efficient and gets the job done.

And if he’s not going to be in the league for long, as some people think, he’s doing the right thing by saving some cash.

