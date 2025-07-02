Unexpected Name Is Emerging In Browns’ WR Room

The Cleveland Browns had arguably the worst offense in the NFL last season, so it was a massive priority to bring in some new personnel this offseason in order to ensure the unit improves.

The bulk of the work was done during the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Browns selected multiple quarterbacks and running backs while also adding a pass-catching tight end.

They didn’t make any notable upgrades at wide receiver, which is why Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com sees room for a breakout player.

“The opportunity is there for Jamari Thrash: The Browns are looking for receivers behind Jerry Jeudy. Cedric Tillman would be No. 2 right now. Based on the spring practices, Thrash has emerged as No. 3. He played 142 snaps last season and caught only three passes. They believe he’s made major progress heading into his second pro year,” Pluto wrote.

Thrash emerging as a reliable receiver behind Jeudy would be an ideal outcome, though he hasn’t put it together for an extended period of time.

Thrash emerging would make it easier for the offense to not put too much hope into free agent acquisition Diontae Johnson, who could slot into the No. 3 spot on paper, but relying on him is dubious after he played for three teams last year.

With an uncertain quarterback situation, the Browns need stability on offense anywhere they can get it, and having a clear pecking order of high-upside wide receivers would make things much easier.

