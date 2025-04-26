Browns Nation

Saturday, April 26, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Sends 2-Word Message After Joining Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just rounded out their quarterback room.

Surprisingly, they passed on Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough multiple times.

They took Dillon Gabriel at No. 94, which most people might agree was one of the most shocking turns of events in an already eventful Day 2.

Gabriel, however, is unfazed by the criticism.

Instead, he took to social media to send a simple two-word message after finally fulfilling his lifelong dream of entering the league:

Ballers Ball,” wrote Gabriel. 

Gabriel spent three years at UCF, two at Oklahoma, and one at Oregon before becoming a third-round pick.

He’s on the smaller side of the spectrum at 5-foot-11, and he’s left-handed.

All of those things make him a bit of a reach, at least on paper.

Some fans ripped GM Andrew Berry for taking a projected fifth-round pick in the third round.

It’s not necessarily that Gabriel doesn’t have what it takes to be a successful backup; he might even end up being a starter at some point.

Then again, projections exist for a reason, and while every team has different criteria and different assessments of all players, this pick was still hard to explain.

Gabriel has always been overlooked and criticized, so he’s used to being in this position, and hopefully, he’ll prove the doubters wrong.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation