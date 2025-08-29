Dillon Gabriel Sends 3-Word Message About His New Role

Training camp battles often determine depth charts, but the confidence a coaching staff shows in its backup quarterback can shape an entire season.

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision clear by naming rookie Dillon Gabriel as Joe Flacco’s backup heading into Week 1.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the move after Gabriel outperformed both rookie Shedeur Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett during a competitive preseason. Pickett was later traded to the Las Vegas Raiders before final roster cuts.

Gabriel recently spoke about his approach to the backup role and his commitment to staying ready.

“It’s not daunting,” Gabriel said of his new role. “I have ultimate confidence in myself and who I am.”

Gabriel’s path to the backup spot was not guaranteed. Some conversations suggested Sanders was not evaluated through the same lens as Gabriel, though the Browns ultimately focused on finding the most prepared candidate.

Stefanski’s decision followed a preseason where Gabriel’s quick processing and steady pocket presence stood out.

He completed 63.2 percent of his passes in limited action and effectively managed two-minute drives. His leadership and composure drew praise from coaches throughout the evaluation period.

Beyond his on-field performance, Gabriel has contributed by supporting Flacco in meetings and helping keep the quarterback group aligned in preparation.

He has also worked to master the playbook while maintaining the responsibilities that come with being the primary backup.

The Browns now move forward with a quarterback room that combines Flacco’s proven veteran experience with Gabriel’s emerging reliability.

Cleveland trusts the rookie to handle the demands of the backup role as the team prepares for the regular season opener.

