Dillon Gabriel Struggles In First Day Of Voluntary Minicamp

The 2026 NFL season is still several months away, but fans of every team are already invested in the upcoming campaign, especially Cleveland Browns fans. After winning just eight games over the past two seasons, the Cleveland faithful are hoping to see some meaningful changes moving forward, both from the coaching staff and from the newly-constructed roster.

While the Browns have already made some significant changes, particularly with their offensive line, there is plenty more work to be done. They are expected to add more offensive linemen in the draft, along with addressing skill positions, particularly wide receiver.

Despite having questions at those positions, one age-old question is still looming over the organization: Who is their quarterback going to be in Week 1? There has been speculation that this is going to be a two-horse race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and if the results of the Browns’ first minicamp are any indication, that should be the case.

As ESPN Cleveland showcased, Watson went 10/15 during this exercise, and Sanders went 10/16 with one interception. Gabriel had a much worse showing, going just 3/6, throwing two interceptions in the process.

“The first QB tracker of 2026 from day 1 of Browns voluntary minicamp. Each QB took reps in 11v11 and 7v7. Who should be the week 1 starter?” ESPN Cleveland posted.

The first QB tracker of 2026 from day 1 of Browns voluntary minicamp. Each QB took reps in 11v11 and 7v7. Who should be the week 1 starter? pic.twitter.com/rl87ZTcjyw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2026

The Browns were higher on Gabriel than Sanders during the pre-draft process, which was evident when they took him in the third round. That excitement seemed to wane quickly, as Gabriel’s performances during the year left a lot to be desired.

His standing on this depth chart remains to be seen, and Gabriel could have a difficult road to becoming the starter for this organization. The Browns haven’t ruled out the possibility of taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft, though, because they’ve kept their thoughts mostly in-house; it’s anyone’s best guess as to what they’ll ultimately do on draft night.

Finding the right QB has been this team’s kryptonite for years. Nobody has held onto the starting role for more than a few years, which has not only resulted in organizational frustration and poor performances, but it’s also led to countless coaches and coordinators losing their jobs in the process.

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One Browns Analyst Has Seen Enough To Make His QB Call