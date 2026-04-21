One Browns Analyst Has Seen Enough To Make His QB Call

The Cleveland Browns have a busy week ahead. The team is holding a voluntary minicamp and it’s a chance to see what they could look like in 2026.

Of course, there are still many questions about Cleveland at the start of this minicamp, including who will be QB1. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said he doesn’t really care who is taking the first reps at the minicamp, because he is only concerned with who is doing so at the start of the upcoming season.

Still, he firmly believes that Shedeur Sanders has done more than enough to earn his spot as the starting QB.

“Who takes the first rep at quarterback? The only thing I’m worried about is who’s taking the snap whenever we open the season. I’m really not concerned with who’s taking [first reps]. It should be Shedeur. It should be Shedeur Sanders. I’ve never seen an organization where the kid finishes playing seven games and wins his last two on the field, and he’s not the starter going into training camp,” Rizzo said.

"It should be Shedeur, it should be Shedeur Sanders," – Rizz says Shedeur should take the first snap at QB during Browns voluntary minicamp today. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/UKxPJiPAs2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2026

The Browns are one of the teams that are able to get a two-week jump on their offseason program because they have a new head coach.

All of this is an opportunity for the Browns to build chemistry, friendship, and, yes, an idea of who will be starting next season. There are so many rumors and so much speculation about the competition for QB1, and this minicamp will only encourage more.

Rizzo and others feel that Sanders ended last season in the right way and should be rewarded with the ability to take the first reps at this voluntary camp. But Deshaun Watson is looming over Sanders’ chances, and fans wouldn’t be shocked if they heard he got more time in the spotlight.

Fans want clarity, but they may not receive any from this minicamp.

Who takes the first reps at this minicamp may not signify anything, but people will still be paying close attention.

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