Dillon Gabriel Uses 2 Words To Describe His Approach To Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have a complicated situation on their hands right now.

They need to figure out who’s going to be their starting quarterback, and they have four options: veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Each of them has a strong case, but they also come with plenty of question marks.

With just a handful of practice reps available for everybody, it will be crucial to make the most of every drill, snap and second of any camp.

With that in mind, Gabriel recently said he’s just looking forward to getting better every day.

“Yeah, I’d say two words, just continuous improvement,” Gabriel said. “And in this profession, I think there’s a bunch of progression and regression, but just your ability to manage that as fast as possible, I think that allows you to create improvement at a faster pace. So, I’ve just been approaching it like that and, you know, eager to learn every single day, just approach this like a student.”

That may sound like a cliche, but it’s just the way it is, especially for a rookie.

Of all the Browns’ options, Gabriel might be the most polarizing, as fans and the media don’t seem to be too excited about the third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s short for an NFL quarterback, and he doesn’t boast the elite scrambling skills we’ve seen from Kyler Murray, the accuracy of Drew Brees, or Russell Wilson’s arm to make up for his height.

He’s also a lefty, and that changes the equation when it comes to blindside protection.

Then again, he certainly knows a thing or two about development and continuous improvement.

He played five seasons in college, and that extensive experience might be just what he needs to make a smoother transition to the NFL.

The Browns really seemed to like Gabriel’s game and his mindset, and even if some aren’t sold on him, he should have a legitimate chance to compete for the job.

