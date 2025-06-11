Myles Garrett Speaks Out About His Responsibility As A Leader

Myles Garrett’s trade request had Cleveland Browns fans fearing the worst.

Their defensive cornerstone seemed destined for another team after expressing frustration with the franchise’s direction following a disappointing 2024 season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year made his intentions clear, openly hoping for a trade to a championship contender.

Yet, after months of speculation leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension to stay.

The star pass rusher appeared at mandatory minicamp and addressed the media about his evolving role within the organization.

“Seeing how guys attack the practice field, how they come in and prepare from day to day. And if they don’t get it, you make them get it. Like I said, being that leader, setting that standard and showing guys how it’s done instead of expecting them to know it,” Garrett said, via Daryl Ruiter.

His comments came after reports suggested he frequently arrived late to the facility and missed mandatory team activities.

The Browns challenged him to embrace a greater leadership role, something Garrett acknowledged during his media session.

Despite skipping recent voluntary workouts, Garrett reported on time for mandatory minicamp.

He emphasized his commitment to accountability within the locker room moving forward, speaking candidly about being present more than most realize during the offseason.

The extension keeps one of the league’s premier pass rushers in Cleveland while addressing his concerns about the team’s competitive direction.

Now the focus shifts to whether Garrett can fulfill the leadership expectations that come with his substantial contract and veteran status.

