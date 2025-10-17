Donovan McNabb Says He Feels Bad For Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round with expectations that he could solve their long-standing quarterback inconsistency.

Gabriel has performed without major mistakes through two starts, but attention has shifted to his backup, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.

Many fans believe Sanders was undervalued in the draft and should get an opportunity to start soon.

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb recently defended Gabriel during an appearance on the Up & Adams show, expressing frustration with the rush to replace him.

“I feel bad for Dillon Gabriel, to be honest. Dillon Gabriel was a third-round draft pick who was solid. He played well everywhere he’s been in college, and we tend to forget that he’s a winner. He’s efficient, accurate, and has mobility. He may not be 6’3″ or 6’4″, but he makes it happen. It’s funny how people are praying for his downfall just to get Shedeur in,” McNabb told Kay Adams.

"I feel bad for Dillon Gabriel… people are preying on his downfall just to get to Shedeur…" — Donovan McNabb on the Browns QB room pic.twitter.com/yi8Mvhlez8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 16, 2025

The former NFL quarterback argued that Sanders benefits more from watching and learning rather than being thrown into action prematurely.

This development time could prepare Sanders for sustained success when his chance arrives.

Gabriel has only started two games, making an immediate switch to Sanders unlikely despite increasing fan interest in the rookie. However, if Gabriel struggles, Sanders could see his opportunity arrive sooner than expected.

NEXT:

Browns’ Offense Has One Player Worth Watching