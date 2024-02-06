Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

To say that the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation hasn’t been ideal in quite a while would be a huge understatement.

Chances are that no other team in NFL history has struggled as much as the Browns when it comes to finding a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Even when they seemed to do it, like this season, injuries got in the way and forced their hand to make some moves.

With that in mind, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was asked about what it was like to be mentored by veterans when he first entered the league (via The BIG PLAY Cleveland Show on YouTube).

First and foremost, Thompson-Robinson praised Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and P.J. Walker for being great human beings.

Then, he claimed that getting to learn from them and their input made his life and his job a lot easier, whether he was playing or not.

The rookie out of UCLA was thrown right into the fire pretty much out of the gates.

His debut could’ve gone a whole lot better, but he wasn’t prepared to fill in for Watson on such short notice.

He managed to get a win and finished his first campaign in the league with a 1-2 record, showing glimpses of great play.

The Browns are sold on him going forward as their backup quarterback.

And while the fans will most definitely hope Watson will be healthy and ready to play next season, this team knows firsthand that it never hurts to have some depth and multiple backup plans at this position.