Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

By

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

To say that the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation hasn’t been ideal in quite a while would be a huge understatement.

Chances are that no other team in NFL history has struggled as much as the Browns when it comes to finding a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Even when they seemed to do it, like this season, injuries got in the way and forced their hand to make some moves.

With that in mind, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was asked about what it was like to be mentored by veterans when he first entered the league (via The BIG PLAY Cleveland Show on YouTube).

First and foremost, Thompson-Robinson praised Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and P.J. Walker for being great human beings.

Then, he claimed that getting to learn from them and their input made his life and his job a lot easier, whether he was playing or not.

The rookie out of UCLA was thrown right into the fire pretty much out of the gates.

His debut could’ve gone a whole lot better, but he wasn’t prepared to fill in for Watson on such short notice.

He managed to get a win and finished his first campaign in the league with a 1-2 record, showing glimpses of great play.

The Browns are sold on him going forward as their backup quarterback.

And while the fans will most definitely hope Watson will be healthy and ready to play next season, this team knows firsthand that it never hurts to have some depth and multiple backup plans at this position.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

1 day ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

3 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

3 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

4 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

4 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

5 days ago

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

No more pages to load