Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

With the Philadelphia Eagles already being selected to play in Brazil next season, there’s a slight chance the Cleveland Browns also have to pack their bags.

To be more specific, there’s an 11 percent chance that it will happen, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter.

The Eagles will be the home team in the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil, which will take place on the Friday night after the traditional Thursday night season opener.

The game is becoming increasingly global, and it’s nice to see this initiative from the league to take football to Latin America.

Should that happen, it would be a matchup for the ages right there.

On the one hand, the Eagles will be hurt and thirsty for revenge after closing out the season on a terrible note, all while adding two elite coordinators as assistants.

On the other hand, this game could mark Deshaun Watson’s return to the field after suffering a season-ending injury right after his best game as a Brown, not to mention the fact that the Browns’ stellar defense would also need to redeem itself from their heartbreaking season loss.

Of course, the coaches aren’t usually that fond of international games, as they can take a major toll on their schedule.

It’s tiring, and there’s not that much time to rest and whatnot.

Then again, if they’re going to play overseas, it might as well happen right at the beginning of the season when the legs are still fresh and the players are as healthy as they’ll be.

