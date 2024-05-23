Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

After telling The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot in an interview his intention to throw in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a no-show for the event.

Questions surrounding his health arose as the player placed a caveat on his appearance for the May 10-12 camp, telling Cabot the return to action depended on being medically cleared to return to action after last season’s hip injury.

Local CBS sports reporter Leah Doherty shared on Twitter a video that answered those questions as Doherty noted Thompson-Robinson is “still limited while recovering” from the 2023 injury.

Just saw a couple throws during individual drills from #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he's still limited while recovering from a hip injury pic.twitter.com/1PF8QY7eMI — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 22, 2024

The video showed Thompson-Robinson receiving simulated snaps from teammate Deshaun Watson before he dropped back and threw a pass to his right.

As seen in the video, the quarterback’s throwing motion was limited, helping the 24-year-old control the force exhibited on his hips.

Thompson-Robinson’s status with the team has been a topic of discussion since March, especially after the Browns signed Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley this offseason as backups to Watson.

The quarterback’s future was further in question when the team signed undrafted free agent Jacob Sirmon after the rookie minicamp, becoming the fifth signal caller on the Browns’ roster heading into the bulk of their offseason workouts.

Sirmon was waived before the team’s OTA workouts this week, assuaging concerns that Thompson-Robinson would not be available for physical activity during OTAs.

Thompson-Robinson was a 2023 NFL Draft fifth-round selection for the Browns, and the quarterback played in eight games for Cleveland last season.

