Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

For the second time in two seasons, Cleveland’s new linebacker Devin Bush will start over with a new team.

Last year, the former Pittsburgh Steeler signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, playing 13 games with the NFC West franchise.

Now, Bush returns to the AFC North as he finds comfort in being closer to the area he’s called home throughout most of his college and professional career.

Beyond a return to the Eastern Time Zone, Bush credited his defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the “Cleveland Browns Daily” Podcast as the reason he signed with the Browns this offseason.

“I remember when I came on my visit, one of the first things he told me was ‘I learned to get out the way,'” Bush recalled of Schwartz’s first conversation with him.

Bush praised Schwartz for treating his players as professionals with this mentality, noting other coaches take a different road dealing with players as these assistants attempt to climb the coaching ranks.

Schwartz allows the players and coaches to collaborate and communicate as the defensive coordinator takes this approach to coaching, Bush added.

That method helps the team to build a strong and cohesive defensive unit according to Bush.

To that end, Bush is already experimenting with all linebacker positions to get a feel for what the Browns do defensively with the unit.

Bush’s best season came in his rookie year in 2019 when the linebacker recorded 109 tackles and two interceptions to post his best season.

The linebacker’s professional career encompasses 65 games as he has made 323 tackles and recorded four sacks in five years.

