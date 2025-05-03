Draft Expert Highlights Major Concern For Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns had some massive issues with their offensive line last season.

They took a huge step back without Bill Callahan calling the shots and making adjustments, and while Deshaun Watson didn’t do much to help their case, he wasn’t put in a position to succeed either.

That’s why Trevor Sikkema still has serious doubts about this unit.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the analyst claimed that the Browns have missed multiple opportunities to bolster this unit.

“When I look at this team, this offensive line could look significantly different two years from now. You’re looking at guys who are getting a little bit older, guys who are going to contemplate retirement, guys who are going to hit unrestricted free agency,“ Sikkema said. “I get nervous for this Cleveland Browns team and how they did not get ahead at what could be a massive shift in their offensive line over the next two years.”

The offensive line should be better with a new coach, as they closed out last season on a high note.

Nevertheless, he has a valid point.

The Browns’ offensive line is aging and brittle, so even if they get better as they should, they will still need to add more youth to build around for years to come.

At the end of the day, winning teams are built in the trenches.

They might not have flashy games, but you just can’t win unless you give your quarterback time to get rid of the football and a clean pocket.

