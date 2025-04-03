Draft Expert Sends Warning To Browns About QB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

However, that doesn’t mean they have to take him as high as No. 2.

The recent consensus seems to be that the Browns aren’t that high on Shedeur Sanders and would rather take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter in the first round.

While some might think that’s not a good idea, NFL Draft expert Matt Miller believes it makes perfect sense.

Talking to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show, he argued that the worst thing a team could possibly do was reach for a quarterback.

“Cleveland made a mistake with Deshaun Watson. I think the lesson you learn from that is that you can’t reach at quarterback,” Miller said.

He firmly believes the Browns shouldn’t take a quarterback unless they love him and fully believe in his skills, and he cited the now-infamous quarterback class of 2021 to make his point.

Trevor Lawrence is currently the only quarterback still with his team from that class, and guys like Kenny Pickett are already on their third team despite not being in the league for long.

We’ve seen this story over and over, from Josh Rosen to guys like Pickett.

Shedeur Sanders might turn out to be a star, and perhaps the Browns will look foolish for passing on him.

If that’s the case, so be it, but they cannot build their offense around someone they’re not sure about.

That usually leads to doubts, a short leash, and a player being benched and questioned long before the end of his rookie contract.

That’s how careers are ended, and GMs and head coaches can also be in danger of losing their jobs in this league because of it.

