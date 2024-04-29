Draft Grades Show Clear Opinion On Browns’ 2024 Performance

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and multiple analysts who covered the event provided instant feedback on where the Cleveland Browns’ draft process ranks across the league.

Cleveland had six picks in this year’s NFL Draft, the second-fewest number of picks in the league this year.

Beat writer Tim Bielik shared on Twitter a draft grades compilation, showing the Browns finished with the second-worst overall grade of any NFL team.

Not a surprise the #Browns ranked second worst in draft grade. Had one hand tied behind their back with the least draft capital in the league this year. Thought they did pretty well with what they had. https://t.co/YQglcV6scq — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) April 28, 2024

With only two draft picks in the top 150 overall, the Browns ranked above only the Atlanta Falcons – a team that has been widely panned for their top draft pick.

The largest factor for the consistently low grades was the lack of picks, according to Bielik.

Bielik noted that despite the low volume of picks, he felt the Browns made quality choices with their selections.

The original Twitter post includes ranks for every team, showing that AFC North rival Pittsburgh was awarded the top overall draft grade by the compilation.

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 20 evaluations of the 2024 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 20 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/53EozhxKQT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) April 28, 2024

Cleveland drafted four defensive players and two offensive players with their picks, selecting three of the six athletes who play on either the offensive or defensive line.

The Browns were joined by the Dolphins and the Giants with just six selections in the draft, yet both Miami and New York received higher grades as these two franchises had first- and second-round picks.

