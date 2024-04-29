Legendary Browns Defender Reacts To Team’s New Helmet

Legendary Cleveland Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon was a fixture in the Cleveland lineup during the 1980s, partnering with Frank Minnifield to become one of the most-feared defensive back tandems of that era.

When the Browns announced in April the return of a fan-favorite helmet design – featuring a white facemask instead of a dark-colored one – Dixon was one of a handful of former athletes who received a replica from the team.

“The Hanford Dixon Show” shared on Twitter a video clip of the legendary defender reacting to opening up the team’s gift to him.

“I pull it open, and there it is with the little note; it’s the helmet and the white facemask,” Dixon said emphatically.

.@HanfordDixon29 received his very own NEW #Browns helmet with the recently implemented white facemask. "Of course they had to give one to the Top Dawg!" pic.twitter.com/jMPcIohOla — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) April 29, 2024

Co-host Gabriella Kreuz asked Dixon what his immediate thoughts were once he realized what the package contained.

Dixon recounted his reaction, telling Kreuz he called Cleveland’s Alumni Relations department and told the Browns employee how much he enjoyed the gift.

He noted that only three replica helmets were sent out to former players, making the gift even more special.

“Obviously, we had to send one to the Top Dawg,” Dixon recalled what the employee told him.

Dixon played 131 games with the Browns, starting in all but three contests during his nine-year career.

He is credited with naming the Dawg Pound inside the Municipal Stadium as both he and Minnifield would bark at teammates during games.

The cornerback was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honor from 1986-1988 each year.

Dixon – a first-round draft pick in 1981 – intercepted 26 passes in his career.

