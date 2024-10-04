Browns Nation

Friday, October 4, 2024
Duce Staley Reveals What Makes Nick Chubb Special

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
Cleveland Browns fans haven’t had much to get excited about this season as the team is 1-3 and the offense hasn’t put up more than 18 points in a game yet, but good news is on the horizon as superstar running back Nick Chubb has finally returned to practice.

Chubb has been lurking since the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, but the team just opened his practice window and his return is coming sooner rather than later.

Running backs coach Duce Staley had plenty of positive things to say about his star running back during a recent press conference, pointing out “I’ve been around a lot of good running backs and all of them work. Nick works hard and he’s finishing, so when you look at Nick versus the scout team, no matter who it is defensively, no matter if he has the ball or not, he’s finishing 20 and 15 yards down the field. That’s what makes Nick special.”

Chubb has always been praised as a quiet, stoic, hard-working leader, which is why it’s not surprising that he has managed to put himself on the brink of a return from an injury that looked career-ending when it happened.

This offense hasn’t scored 20 points yet this season and desperately needs a spark, which Chubb could certainly provide.

If the team can get Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. back as the starting tackles soon, along with a returning Chubb in the backfield, the offense could have much better days ahead.

Browns Nation