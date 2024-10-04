Grant Delpit Reveals Challenges Of Facing Jayden Daniels

The Cleveland Browns have their hands full in Week 5 as they are set to take on rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the first-place Washington Commanders, who are on a 3-game winning streak and shredding defenses with regularity.

Daniels has completed 82.1 percent of his passes and has four rushing touchdowns already, which creates plenty of challenges for this Browns defense, something that safety Grant Delpit recently acknowledged during a press conference.

During the press conference, Delpit pointed out how Daniels has the highest scramble rate in the league and just one interception, adding the challenges include “a lot of RPOs and a lot of easy access throws for him.”

Cleveland will “try to dial in on that and base our gameplan off of trying to change what he’s seen so far and hopefully give him some problems,” Delpit added.

Delpit noted that the team’s tackling in last week’s loss to the Raiders was poor and certainly something that needs to be cleaned up against Washington.

Delpit has 25 tackles and a fumble recovery through four games, and the defense has allowed just 17 points per game over the last three weeks, so this unit has done its job and should be ready for its toughest challenge thus far.

Washington comes into this matchup having just scored 80 points over a six-day span, and for Cleveland to win this one, it will need its offense to step it up and likely require it to score more than 18 points for the first time all season.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Believes Browns Must Take 'Action' Against Commanders