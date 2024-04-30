Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Elijah Moore Credits Deshaun Watson For Growth Last Season

By
Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry has used NFL draft picks for a variety of reasons, including swapping draft picks for proven players and as a means to move up or down inside the draft.

Last year, a trade with the New York Jets brought Elijah Moore to Cleveland, allowing the third-year player to work alongside quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first time.

In a recent interview on the “Behind The Mask” Podcast, Moore credited Watson with his continued emergence as a quality wide receiver in the NFL and in his life outside of football.

“My transition from seeing him, it was truly a blessing for me. I feel like I grew as a player and as a person,” Moore said via a video clip the podcast’s official Twitter page shared.

Moore said once he was traded to Cleveland, he immediately started to watch Watson’s highlights and “locked in” on learning from his next quarterback.

The duo trained during the offseason together, Moore explained, giving him a bird’s eye view of the process that Watson went through to make himself a better player.

Moore also credited Watson’s leadership and fellowship with his offensive teammates as important qualities he wanted to emulate.

Watson’s focus on the job at hand was another aspect Moore gleaned from the offseason workouts with his new quarterback.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had his best season in 2023, catching 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland.

As a Jet, Moore had 80 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns over two seasons.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation