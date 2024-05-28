Elijah Moore Sends Clear Message Before Returning To OTAs

While it’s not uncommon for a player to skip voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), some player’s absences become headlines and social media fodder.

Cleveland wide receiver Elijah Moore found this out the hard way after he was not in attendance for the Browns’ first week of OTAs.

Moore took to Twitter to respond to those headlines, sending a clear response to critics before returning to practice on Tuesday for the second session of Cleveland’s offseason workouts.

Outwork everyone! Dats always been my mindset. F*** all the what he say, he thinks/ she thinks keee keee kee, one min Dey on ya, one min Dey not the next Dey back on 🔁 . Jussss workkkkk. Never STOP. F*** em we ball. God the glory for it all. Yall be up n down. God stays solid — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) May 26, 2024

Moore’s post detailed his approach to offseason preparation, telling his followers that he would outwork everyone and just “ball” out on the football field.

The wide receiver shared that message over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend before returning to the Browns’ practice facility on Tuesday to work with his future teammates.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a compilation of video clips of Moore returning to action for the team on Tuesday afternoon, laying to rest any fans’ worries about the fourth-year athlete.

giving you an @e_moore03 OTA highlight comp cause why not? pic.twitter.com/6bYUFZiPUR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 28, 2024

Cleveland showcased Moore’s ability to catch passes in the video, including a short clip of Moore snagging a pass with one hand.

This year, Moore is expected to be among the Browns’ three starting wide receivers as he joins veteran Amari Cooper and newcomer Jerry Jeudy as presumed starters for the new-look Cleveland offense.

Moore has played in 44 games during his NFL career, netting 139 receptions for 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns in that time.

Last season was Moore’s best offensive showing as a pro, catching 59 passes for 640 yards and two scores.

NEXT:

Shelby Harris Has Strong Response To Proposed Offseason Changes