Elijah Moore Shares A Clear Message About Browns WRs

With a new offensive scheme in place, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a pass-friendly offense for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Fourth-year athlete Elijah Moore welcomes the opportunity for him and his fellow wide receivers.

Moore said he believes that with the talent surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson this season, the wide receivers as a whole are primed for a big season.

In an interview on the “Cleveland Browns Daily” podcast this week, Moore shared his thoughts on where the team stands if a player – like star receiver Amari Cooper – cannot suit up this season.

“If you have the opportunity for anyone of those guys to actually get the ball a lot and eat too, (there) won’t be a drop-off,” Moore said of the wide receivers on the Browns’ roster.

Moore was talking about his chance to prove he could be the man in Cooper’s absence last season against the New York Jets as the veteran wide receiver was a late scratch for that game.

In the first half, Moore recorded over 60 receiving yards and a touchdown to lead the Browns to a 37-20 victory over the Jets.

“That was just something that it was an opportunity – obviously Coop wasn’t feeling good – for me to show that I could pick up where he left off,” Moore said of the late-season contest.

Moore is also excited about the prospects of playing with Watson the entire season after the quarterback’s injury last year kept him out of 11 games.

Developing a rhythm with a healthy Watson throughout the season will help the team meet its goals, Moore surmised.

