Browns Nation

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Eric Metcalf Identifies Which Position Browns Should Target In Draft

By
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI - Friday
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and what players or positions the Cleveland Browns will target is still a lingering question the team’s loyal fans have.

Despite multiple interviews this week, few hints have been gleaned from either Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski or GM Andrew Berry about what positions or players would be targeted in the draft.

Former Cleveland star Eric Metcalf has a clear answer, however, as to which position the Browns should target with one of their six draft picks next weekend.

A local radio station posted an interview with Metcalf to Twitter as the former wide receiver named his old position as the biggest need the Browns should address in the draft.

Metcalf’s answer begins at the 10:40 mark in the interview.

Despite the Browns having talented wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper, Cleveland should look for a wide receiver in a deep draft class for that position, Metcalf said.

Having more than two receiver threats would give opposing defenses fits, Metcalf surmised.

Metcalf added that the prospective wide receiver should be a vertical threat, helping the Browns improve the separation receivers create away from an opponents’ defensive back.

If the Browns decide against drafting a wide receiver, Metcalf noted that the team would have to be innovative and generate more separation for these two talented receivers.

Cleveland acquired Jeudy this offseason, trading 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks for the former Denver Bronco.

Jeudy signed a three-year contract extension on March 19, pairing him and Cooper for the next two seasons.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation