Andrew Berry Hints At Browns’ Decision With Second-Round Pick

Cleveland dealt away their first and fourth-round draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft two years ago as part of the package to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

That means the Browns will make their first selection on Friday night this year as the team owns the No. 54 pick.

After back-to-back years trading away their second-round pick, will the Browns entertain a trade for a third consecutive draft?

That’s one of the questions Cleveland GM Andrew Berry answered directly Thursday morning during a press conference at the team’s training facility.

In a video clip posted by an ESPN Cleveland producer, Berry explained that he would like to “break the trend” of trading away second-round draft picks.

#Browns Andrew Berry on whether they will trade their pick. pic.twitter.com/1qUcPytzQB — Coop (@JJCoop25) April 18, 2024

Berry was hesitant to name a player or a position that the team would select with the No. 54 pick, declining to give fans any insight on how Cleveland will address the team’s needs with their six draft picks next week.

Berry candidly told reporters that the decision to pull the trigger on a trade will depend on who is available and how Cleveland’s front office and coaching staffs feel about the prospects available at the No. 54 draft slot.

In addition to the second-round selection, Cleveland will have draft picks in the third, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

