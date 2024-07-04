ESPN Gives Intriguing Ranking To Young Browns Players

Browns GM Andrew Berry has built a roster for the 2024 NFL regular season meant to compete for the AFC North crown as well as make a deep playoff push during the postseason.

Berry has been praised for his work throughout the league assembling a strong roster that has quality players at multiple positions despite having a quarter of the team’s salary cap tied to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Building a roster meant to compete this season came at the price of multiple draft picks throughout the past three years, including all of the first-round selections the Browns sacrificed to obtain Watson.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz believes that tradeoff has led to the Browns receiving an intriguing ranking for its talent under 25 years of age.

In Schatz’s ranking of the NFL franchised based on youthful talent, the writer placed the Browns as the No. 28 team, ranking only above four other teams this season.

“No Browns players qualified as ‘blue chips,’ but there’s a lot of youth that helped the Browns rank as one of the NFL’s top defenses last season,” Schatz wrote.

The writer praised the efforts of Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. from the team’s secondary as athletes under 25 years old who made a difference last season and should again this year.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Mike Hall Jr. were also singled out by Schatz as youthful players on the defense he expected to make an impact in the 2024 season.

Offensively, Schatz praised Dawand Jones, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Jerome Ford as players to watch this season for significant improvement.

