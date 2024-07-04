Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Deshaun Watson Shares Viral Video Of Holiday Workout

By
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With NFL training camps beginning in less than two weeks, athletes across the league are taking one last vacation before returning to their craft.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is no different, but the athlete is sharing part of his vacation conditioning regimen with his 1.3 million Instagram followers.

ESPN Cleveland shared his viral workout video on Twitter during the Fourth of July holiday, captioning the post with “Browns QB Deshaun Watson putting in that work (while) on vacation!”

In the video, Watson can be seen running on a treadmill before the video cuts to the quarterback using resistance bands to work out his surgically repaired shoulder.

Later, Watson is seen lifting weights before he transitions to working on his footwork.

Jilly Anais – who is romantically linked to Watson – made an appearance in the video as she also was working out using some of the same techniques as the athlete.

The video concludes with Watson sharing a view of his vacation spot in Spain.

Watson is recovering from a fractured glenoid he suffered during the 2023 regular season, and his rehabilitation has been well-documented and scrutinized throughout the offseason.

The quarterback was at the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout the offseason, throwing on an every-other-day basis to give his shoulder a break.

It was not until the end of the mandatory minicamp last month that Watson began to throw against a defense as he participated in 7-on-7 drills during the final day of the practice.

NEXT:  PFF Gives Interesting Rank To Browns Secondary
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation