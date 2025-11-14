ESPN Reporter Is Baffled By Browns’ Actions With Rookie

When NFL teams make their draft selections, they are supposedly plotting a path forward and choosing which players could be the future of their franchise. And while many rookies don’t see a lot of minutes during their first seasons, it is often confusing when they sit out entirely.

However, the Cleveland Browns haven’t used rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, even though he was one of the most talked-about picks in the draft. That has many fans scratching their heads and wondering when the young player will finally get his chance.

Appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Jake Trotter revealed his confusion. He doesn’t understand why the Browns chose such a high-profile young player just to park him on the bench.

“Why would you draft him, and welcome in the circus (not even always his fault) that comes with him, only to not play him. Only the Browns would do this,” Trotter said.

.@Jake_Trotter doesn't understand why the Browns would draft Shedeur Sanders and then NOT play him. pic.twitter.com/cgge7zENMR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 14, 2025

Coaches Stay Silent as Pressure Mounts Over Sanders’ Role

The confusion felt by Trotter and many others is only growing. Even after the Browns’ disheartening loss to the New York Jets, head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that Dillon Gabriel would remain the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11 and possibly beyond.

The Browns aren’t afraid of making changes. They just saw Paul DePodesta leave, and Stefanski recently gave up play-calling duties to Tommy Rees.

However, when it comes to Sanders and his role on the team, the Browns are shockingly stubborn and refuse to budge. They received a ton of headlines and attention when they drafted him, but now they are content to keep him out of games.

There is a chance that the coaching staff is planning to use Sanders at some point this season, but if that were the case, they would probably reveal that intention. There is speculation, confusion, and anger from some fans—and a lot of silence from the coaches.

The Browns made a big splash when they picked Sanders in the draft, which makes their resistance to using him even more confounding, especially as the team continues to struggle.

NEXT:

Browns Trade Named Among 'Worst This Century'