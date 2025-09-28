Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Joe Flacco Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ defense showed up to play again on Sunday in the 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

So did Quinshon Judkins, but that wasn’t particularly the case with Joe Flacco.

The veteran signal-caller struggled mightily to get anything going against Detroit’s physical defense.

Flacco completed 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like the fans have finally had enough of the veteran quarterback, and they took to social media to vent their concerns.

JOE FLACCO PICKED OFF 🤦‍♂️ ONE OF THE WORST INTS YOU WILL EVER SEEpic.twitter.com/EcZl1t47fh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2025

“I’m done with Joe Flacco go retire,” one fan said.

“I am over the Joe Flacco experience,” Brad Stainbrook wrote.

“It’s time for Joe Flacco to be done! He’s a turnover machine who can’t move around. #Browns are wasting games by playing him. I have no idea if Gabriel or Sanders would be better but at some point you have to move on. This defense has been great,” another fan said.

The Lions sacked Flacco three times for a loss of 14 yards.

Of course, that’s also on the offensive line, but they can only do so much with both of the starting tackles out with injuries.

Either way, Flacco, who’s never been a mobile quarterback, has been even slower this season.

The sad truth is that Joe Flacco is no longer the player he was for the Browns during their 2023 playoff run.

Dillon Gabriel needs to take the reins of the team, even though he might also struggle behind two backup tackles and with wide receivers who simply can’t finish plays.

Flacco isn’t the only one to blame for all the offensive struggles, but he’s not helping.

