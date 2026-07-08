Analyst Says Browns Fans Are Sleeping On One Key Player

There is a lot of focus in Cleveland on how the quarterback competition is going to shake out between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders or how Jared Verse is going to fit in as Myles Garrett’s replacement. While both topics are important, they are also overshadowing how much other talent there is on this team that will make those decisions less impactful for the Browns than many fans and analysts believe them to be.

Whoever wins the QB job will be stepping into a much-improved situation on offense compared to the past few years, which were largely untenable and no quarterback could have fixed them. Now, there is an infrastructure in place that will make it an easier transition, and that infrastructure features one key player who one analyst believes is being slept on.

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson spoke highly of second-year running back Quinshon Judkins. He believes we’re all sleeping on him and gave him credit for being really good in a really bad offense last season.

“When it comes to Quinshon, you’re missing the fact that he was one of three guys who were really productive until the injuries. He was really good in a really bad offense. In spite of nothing going right around him, I kind of think we’re sleeping on Quinshon a little bit going into year two. The ultimate test, to me, on whether Quinshon will ever be a top five running back will be can you have incredible statistical success without the benefit of a great offensive line?” Wilson said.

This year, the offensive line should be much more reliable after GM Andrew Berry brought in five new starters via the draft and free agency. No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano will be the X-factor, because he is the one with the highest ceiling at the most important position. Cleveland has been struggling to fill the left tackle spot ever since Joe Thomas retired, but if Fano can be an immediate anchor, the entire line’s potential will go up a level.

Judkins is healthy and motivated heading into 2026 and is ready to prove why those Jeremiyah Love rumors leading into the 2026 draft were ridiculous. He had a strong rookie year before going down late in the season with a gruesome lower leg injury, but his recovery has been impressive and he looked to be at full strength already during the team’s OTAs last month.

Watson and Sanders need to be productive for this offense to improve, but new head coach Todd Monken obviously loves a strong running game. His offense could revolve around Judkins, and it sounds like he is up for that challenge.

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One Browns WR Could Be Fighting For His Spot On The Roster