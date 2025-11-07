Eye-Opening Stat Reveals Browns’ Biggest Offensive Problem

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success on offense this season. Plenty of that has been due to the play-calling. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has run a predictable and overly conservative offense, and opposing teams are focusing on stopping the run.

That being said, the players haven’t executed when given a green light to sling the football down the field. One stat shows how the Browns are struggling with explosive plays.

“During the first half of the season, the Rams amassed the most yards on long passes (air yards >=20), while the Browns gained the least. Other top teams: Seahawks, Eagles, Patriots and Cowboys. Others at the bottom: Jets, Lions, Panthers, Falcons. Cleveland and Atlanta have completed less than 25% of their long passes,” Chris Malumphy wrote on X.

So far, the Browns have completed just five of their 27 attempts of 20+ yards for 141 receiving yards. They’re averaging just 5.2 yards per target.

Of course, a lot of that has to do with the receivers’ inability to create any sort of separation, and their even worse issues with drops. Then again, it’s also an indictment of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Though not even a gunslinger like Joe Flacco found much success with deep passes in his four weeks as Cleveland’s starter, he could push the ball down the field.

That doesn’t seem to be the case with Gabriel. The Browns’ offense is outdated, and Gabriel doesn’t look like the right guy to take it into the future. He doesn’t have a strong arm, and with a play-caller who is holding him back to make sure he doesn’t turn the ball over, it’s hard to believe these numbers are going to get any better in the second half of the season.

NEXT:

Browns Connected To Impressive WR Prospect In 2026 Draft