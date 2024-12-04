Fans Are Celebrating A Special Day For Joe Thomas On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use a player like Joe Thomas right now.

But given that he’s walked away from the game, the fans have no choice but to celebrate his life outside the gridiron.

That’s why dozens of Browns fans rallied around him to wish him a good 40th birthday on Wednesday.

Sending some very happy birthday wishes to the Hall of Famer, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/AYAeJNVf2P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2024

After a decade of anchoring the team’s offensive line, the legendary tackle rode into the sunset and retired in 2018.

He became the first Browns player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since the team was reinstated back in 1999, and rightfully so.

For most of his career, Thomas was an example of consistency and durability.

He never missed a single game in the first ten years of his career and played an NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps.

That kind of longevity and health would’ve come in handy for Kevin Stefanski’s team this season.

The Browns have struggled with inconsistent offensive line play and injuries, and while Deshaun Watson didn’t play very well, he wasn’t given much of an opportunity to succeed either.

This team will have some major decisions to make in the offseason.

Some believe they will use their first-round pick to address their glaring need for a new left tackle, and it wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Of course, players like Joe Thomas don’t grow on trees, and whoever they get will always be compared to the legendary offensive tackle.

Hopefully, he’ll give him a couple of pointers about the position and how to take care of his body.

