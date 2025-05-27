Fans Are Debating The Worst Browns Player Of All-Time

The Cleveland Browns have produced legendary players throughout their storied franchise history.

When fans discuss greatness, names like Myles Garrett, Joe Thomas, Jim Brown, and Otto Graham dominate conversations.

Recently, however, the conversation took an unexpected and controversial direction.

A viral social media post flipped the script entirely, asking fans to identify the worst players in franchise history rather than celebrating the best.

The thread exploded with responses, drawing attention quickly as fans didn’t hold back their opinions.

Disappointment among high-profile acquisitions and draft picks isn’t exactly rare in Cleveland’s past, even among some big-name talents.

Johnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson emerged as frequent targets in the responses.

One fan wrote, “Watson for what we gave up and the expectations he had.”

Another chimed in with a more detailed breakdown: “If we’re talking FAA it’s Watson. If we’re talking Draft Pick is Justin Gilbert. (Based on draft position vs snaps played).” The sentiment was echoed by another who asked, “It has to be Manziel right?”

Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract certainly adds fuel to these conversations, as fans have been disappointed with his performance relative to his massive salary.

One fan reached deep into Browns history, writing, “The worst one is one who didn’t play. If you meant to ask for the biggest bust, it’s easily Bobby Garrett. 1st pick in the draft. Never played a down for the team.”

“Trent Richardson,” one fan simply stated.

Meanwhile, someone else targeted a different aspect of player performance: “Braylon Edwards had the worst hands I had ever seen.”

Each of these players carries their own set of circumstances that landed them in this unfortunate conversation.

The debate reflects the high expectations that come with being a Cleveland Browns player and the franchise’s ongoing struggles to find consistent success over the years.

