Saturday, January 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans Are Using One Word To Describe Deshaun Watson’s Latest Injury

Fans Are Using One Word To Describe Deshaun Watson’s Latest Injury

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just got some more injury news about Deshaun Watson.

The Clemson product suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury, so he had to undergo a second surgery.

That could rule him out for the entirety of the upcoming season.

With that in mind, ‘The Sick Podcast’ asked their followers to use one word to describe the situation, and most fans agreed that Watson was finished.

This isn’t necessarily bad news for the Browns.

They’ve been responsible for one of the worst contracts in sports history.

However, perhaps his play wasn’t the worst part of the equation.

It wasn’t the trade package, either.

Watson became one of the most infamous sports figures when the Browns traded for him, and his reputation has only worsened since then.

Simply put, having him around isn’t just bad from a football perspective; it’s also a P.R. disaster and overall poor business for the Browns.

The Watson trade has held this organization back in the worst possible way, and this might finally be a way out and a light at the end of the tunnel for them.

Of course, injuries are never positive, and no one should root for anyone to get hurt.

But from a pragmatic standpoint, this might be better for the Browns right now.

