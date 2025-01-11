Browns Insider Is Not Impressed With 2025 QB Class

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Fortunately for them, they will be in a position to get one.

They have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and with it, they could go either for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Nevertheless, team insider Tony Grossi isn’t impressed with this class.

Following Texas’ loss to Ohio State, Grossi took to X to claim that this QB draft class ‘sucked,’ adding that he hoped to feel better about it at the combine.

I’m pretty much ready to say this QB draft class sucks. I’ll feel better at the combine, perhaps. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 11, 2025

That raises questions about what the Browns should do with that selection.

Deshaun Watson’s potentially season-ending injury could allow the Browns to be granted some salary-cap relief, allowing them to spend heavily in the offseason.

They could also go after a veteran for a year and hope to be in a position to get a franchise quarterback next year, as the class is expected to be much richer at the position.

For that to happen, they could look to trade down to make sure to have an additional first-round pick next season.

Unfortunately, the quarterback isn’t the only position in need for Kevin Stefanski’s team right now.

So, if they don’t get a generational talent or someone who could be one of the top players in the game, perhaps they’ll be better off in the long run by going in a different direction.

