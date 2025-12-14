Browns Nation

Sunday, December 14, 2025
Fans React To Browns’ 31-3 Blowout Loss To Bears

Jimmy Swartz
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears with no shortage of storylines. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was looking to build on his strong performance against the Tennessee Titans, while Myles Garrett continued his pursuit of the NFL’s single-season sack record.

Aside from Myles Garrett recording 1.5 sacks to bring him within one of the record, this game, like many others this season, quickly became one to forget.

The offense struggled from the opening kickoff. The team had numerous false start penalties, and the offense appeared to have trouble getting the play-calls in on time. The issues were so noticeable early on that broadcaster Daryl Johnston said that it looked like the Browns were in “day one of OTAs.”

Things didn’t improve as the game went on. The offense struggled to get anything going throughout the afternoon. Sanders did connect on a few impressive deep passes to wide receiver Isaiah Bond, but the constant pressure took its toll. He finished 18-of-35 for 177 yards and three interceptions.

One of those interceptions came when Jerry Jeudy dropped a potential touchdown that landed directly in the hands of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

After a 31-3 loss and a sloppy performance in all three phases of the game, Browns fans didn’t hold back their frustration.

“To be expected, trade Jeudy, fire Stefanski, ventrone, and Berry,” one fan said.

“Fire everybody!” another fan commented.

“Please clean house and start today. We had nothing, Sanders couldn’t keep his eyes off Fannin, defense has looked bad 3 weeks in a row,” another fan said.

“FIRE EVERY SINGLE PERSON TIED INTO THIS ORGANIZATION IMMEDIATELY” another fan commented.

In a game where the Browns were expected to show progress heading into the final stretch, they instead raised more questions than answers as the 2025 NFL season nears its end.

