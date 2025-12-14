Andrew Berry Has Troubling Draft History With WRs

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been a liability for years now, and the lack of firepower on that side of the ball has been a major reason why the Browns are just 3-10 on the heels of last year’s disastrous 3-14 season. There have been bright spots from this rookie class on offense, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

As exciting as Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. have been, the wide receiver room has been a major disappointment. If this offense is going to go up a level in 2026, it would be wise to bring in another big weapon in the upcoming draft, but general manager Andrew Berry doesn’t have the best track record of doing that.

Mac Blank shared an updated list of Berry’s WR draft history after Saturday’s release of Jamari Thrash, and it paints a troubling picture.

“Now that Jamari Thrash was waived, the #Browns had 5/6 draft picks at WR not pan out since 2020. Jamari Thrash, David Bell, Michael Woods II, Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones. None of them were picked before the 3rd round. It’s time for Andrew Berry to draft a WR early.”

Now that Jamari Thrash was waived the #Browns had 5/6 draft picks at WR not pan out since 2020 Jamari Thrash

David Bell

Michael Woods II

Anthony Schwartz

Donovan Peoples-Jones None of them were picked before the 3rd round. Its time for Andrew Berry to draft a WR early pic.twitter.com/LlxAZKIbDS — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 13, 2025

The Browns surprisingly cut Jamari Thrash the day before the Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, bringing his tenure with the team to a rather quick and unceremonious end. He was a fifth-round pick out of Louisville just last year and had just 13 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in 18 games.

With the Browns so desperately needing weapons at wide receiver to help Shedeur Sanders and all these other quarterbacks who have had a tough time in recent years, it’s a shame the team has missed on one draft pick or another at the position. The list that Blank shared here really brought back some tough memories for Browns fans who once had high hopes for guys like Schwartz and Bell.

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 draft, the Browns will have the chance to draft a big wide receiver prospect if they choose to do so.

Regardless of who the quarterback is next year, it’s probably time to go big-game hunting for a weapon to help them out.

NEXT:

Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move In 2026 Draft